155 cadets graduate from Mountaineer Challenge Academy

TERRA ALTA W.Va. – The Mountaineer Challenge Academy graduation was held Friday at Camp Dawson in Preston County.

155 cadets aged 16 to 19 graduated from the program.

Many awards were presented at the event, including a leadership award, distinguished cadet award, and the most improved cadet award.

Nearly 90 percent of cadets successfully complete the program and earn their high school diplomas in only 22 weeks.

“They’ve put in many hours of hard work, sweat, tears, to this day, and it’s a big day for their families, everyone involved in their lives, their mentors, their future is what they make of it now. They can go off to the military, college, trade school, go get a job. Whatever they want to do with their lives, we gave them the tools to be successful,” said We Burks, Admissions Recruiting Coordinator for the Mountaineer Challenge Academy.

In the 52 years of the Challenge Academy, more than 4,000 cadets have graduated from the program.