2 Preston Co. residents to be awarded as West Virginia History Heroes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two Preston County residents have been nominated for a West Virginia History Hero award for their contributions to local historical societies.

Mark Reed and Melinda Shrout will be part of a group of 30 people that will get the History Heroes award in Charleston on West Virginia History Day at the legislature. Reed was nominated by the Rowlesburg Area Historical Society of which he’s been a lifetime member and currently serves as the organization’s president. Shrout is being nominated the Arthurdale Hertiage, Inc. where she’s logged more than 100 hours of volunteering in the last year alone.

This is according to Joe Geiger the director of West Virginia Archives and History, who said they award as many as 45 people a year depending on how many nomination applications are submitted.

“The root of it is a love of their community, a love of the history their county or their state and often times that’s just reflective of a passion that they have to make sure that this information about that local area is preserved for the next generation,” Geiger said.

Reed has worked with the Rowlesburg Area Historical Society to restore and repair old houses, worked on promoting and restoring the Cannon Hill Civil War history of site.

Shrout, who is considered one of the most reliable volunteers has been working with the Homesteader descendants to help pass down their oral history.