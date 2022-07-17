REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – The Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department and the Valley District Fair and Motorsports Festival kicked off their celebrations Sunday.

The Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department hosted the annual Ron Smith Memorial Car Show, honoring a former member of the fire department. Members of the department said that Smith built cars, painted cars and even did body work on cars in his shop.

“When I was small, he drag raced, and then when I was age 10, he decided to stock car race, and besides that, he was an excellent painter. And he painted several of the cars that are at the car show here plus he has his own. So, it was a real honor that they are honoring my dad with the car show because that was his true love,” said Natalie Jennings, daughter of Ron Smith.

Members of the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department added that motorsports was a big part of Smith’s life. They said that it means a lot to them to be able to host the car show.

“It’s been over two years but he’s still missed. We miss him terribly,” said Shawn Lambert, organizer of the Valley District Fair and Motorsports Festival. “The fair has helped provide a lot of equipment over the years. And also, it gives kind of our community a break, you know, something to come and do with the family. We have events that covers the whole family.”

On July 20, there will be a bounce house and games and a demolition derby, July 21 will be a UTV Side By Side race and on July 22, there will be a Mud Bogg. All events will start at 7 p.m. nightly.