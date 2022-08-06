KINGWOOD, W.Va. – 36 dogs are now under the care of the Preston County Animal Shelter after being removed from a home that didn’t have a breeder permit.

On July 27, a Preston County Animal Shelter employee found a dog walking alone near Ralph Livengood Road. As the employee tried to find the dog’s owner at a nearby house, they found multiple dog pens with animals in muddy conditions, some with no water.

The Preston County Sheriff’s Department and County Commission confirmed that the home had no dog breeding license which is required by the state of West Virginia.

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Department removed 36 dogs from the home. The 20 adults dogs and 16 puppies from three litters are now in the care of the Preston County Animal Shelter.

A hearing on the dog removal is set for Tuesday.