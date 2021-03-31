52-year-old man found dead as a result of a shooting incident in Preston County

VALLEY POINT, W.Va. – One man is dead following a shooting that occurred in Preston County over the weekend.

On Sunday, March 28, The Preston County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police responded to a reported shooting in the Valley Point area of Preston County, according to press release that was issued by deputies on Wednesday afternoon.

The release stated that when law enforcement arrived on scene, they found that 52-year-old Darren Bolinger had been shot and died of his wounds during a “domestic violence type incident.”

Deputies said KAMP Ambulance and the Preston County Medical Examiner assisted law enforcement on the scene.

The release stated that this investigation is ongoing anf no further information will be released at this time.