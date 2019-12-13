53rd class of Mountaineer Challenge Academy graduates

CAMP DAWSON, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Challenge Academy graduated its 53rd class Friday afternoon in Preston County.

A total of 148 cadets from 31 counties made it through the program. This year’s graduation included a special class, which completed the first ever Mountaineer Job Challenge Program.

Fourteen former academy graduates became a part of the program’s first graduating class. The program trains cadets in several specific job skills.

“Medical technologies, they have Phlebotomy and ECG certifications, the national certifications,” said Angela McDougal, the Mountaineer Challenge Academy Career Manager. “Manufacturing Tech through RCBI, so its a CNC machinist certification. Then we have energy sector so it’s going to be coal mining, oil and gas , windmill maintenance, EMT and fire fighting.”

“This is graduation so it’s a big day for the family, the friends, the mentors and the cadets themselves. So this is the culmination of twenty two weeks of hard work sweat and tears coming to this day. So it’s a lot of excitement for the families, for their future and what they’re going to do,” said Wes Burks, the Mountaineer Challenge Academy Admissions Recruiting Coordinator.

Nineteen former cadets enrolled in the first Mountaineer Job Challenge with more than 90 applicants signing up for the next class.