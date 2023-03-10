KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Preston County Sheriff’s Office announced a $5,000 reward is available to anyone who can provide information that leads to the identification, apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a 2022 burglary.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the burglary happened at 235 Deerfield Circle in Kingwood on or about Sept. 12, 2022.

In order to qualify for the reward, the Preston County Sheriff’s Office said the information must be something that leads investigators to catch the perpetrator or perpetrators and that investigators could not learn from other sources.

The Preston County Sheriff’s Office said “any informant shall not remain confidential” and is allowing it to be submitted by phone at 304-329-1885 or by mail to Preston County Prosecuting Attorney James E. “Jay” Shay, Jr. at 106 West Main Street, Room 201, Kingwood, WV 26537.

The reward, according to the sheriff’s office, is being provided by the crime victim, her heirs and assigns, and expires on Sept. 12, 2027.

In the event that more than one person is eligible for the reward, the Preston County Prosecuting Attorney will decide how to divide it up.