KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Seventy teenagers who might have not finished high school graduated on Friday in Preston County.

The Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson celebrated its first class of 2023 with a graduation ceremony in Kingwood.

The 22-week military style program aims to help students get their education back on track while teaching and developing other important life skills that they can take with them for life.

” So we’re working on things like leadership, fellowship, physical training, life coping skills, anger management, service to community, job skills. You name it, we are covering it in those twenty-two weeks,” Dianna Trickett, Mountaineer Challenge Academy North Director said.

This year’s graduating class is the 60th of all time and the program as a whole is sponsored primarily by the West Virginia National Guard.