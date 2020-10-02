A new youth center in Preston County is under construction

MASONTOWN, W.Va. – A new youth center is coming to Preston Co. that will provide a unique experience for children in the county.

The Preston County Youth Center (PCYC) is still under construction, but when it is done, it will be a multipurpose center where children can play and learn. According to Glenn Larew, the Director of PCYC said construction started in November of 2019. He added that building the center has been a dream come true because the county is “severely lacking in facilities for kids.”

“While it’s an athletic facility, there are many other facets of this,” Larew said. “This is a life facility, a teaching of facility and I’ve done this for 30 years through sports to teach kids life skills. And in the process maybe even parents learn about how to behave in public and how to be responsible adults. That’s really why we here and why we’re doing this facility. It will be multifaceted from basketball, volleyball, many different sports, and educational programs, and tutoring and mentoring is going to be just the main reason we are here. It’s to mentor young people and give them the skills they need to be successful in life.”

Larew said everyone in the county which he has heard from is excited about the project, but some are skeptical that it will be completed. That is partly because funding has been a problem, but things seem to be getting better on that front. He said electricians, a heating company, and other members of the community had donated their time and services recently, which has been a great help.

The soccer and sports field

Other than that, Larew has been the sole benefactor to the construction of the PCYC thus far. He has paid two-thirds of the necessary amount, and he is hoping to get more funding soon so the project can be completed. Also, he said, the center will need people who can help to run it.

“We’re going to need a lot of mentors and coaches and people to guide these young people in schoolwork,” Larew said. “We’ll have fiber optic here, and we should be able to help the kids with some of their learning because it’s tough. A lot of kids in this county are what are called McKinney-Vento kids that don’t really have a permanent home; almost half of our student population is in that. So they need a place that can have some computer access and help with their work.”

If all goes well, Larew said, the PCYC can open in a few months, roughly after Christmas.

Inside the PCYC building

“As soon as we get these restrooms in, the floor next week, I mean, I’m kind of a new-frills person,” Larew said. “The kids don’t need much, they just need a roof over their heads and people that care about them, and that’s what we’re all about here. It’s to care about kids because they are our future, and I feel that kids don’t have a voice. A lot of people talk about kids, but they seem to be last on the list, and we have 20,000 kids in this state, school kids, that are in this classification of not having a real home, and I hope to do something about that here and to help them.”