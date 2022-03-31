REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – A Preston County business that started out more than 20 years ago putting numbers on racecars has expanded once again.

Affordable Signs Unlimited held its ribbon cutting Thursday morning at its new location in Reedsville. S. O. Pratt began the business in 1998 as a way to help people with an affordable way of decorating and numbering their souped-up cars for local racetracks. Pratt sold the business 10 years later to Beth Stone in 2008.

Ribbon cutting for Affordable Signs Unlimited

He said he’s thrilled at how far Stone has taken the business in just over 10 years.

“Just look and see what she has done here,” said Pratt. “She had a vision and she started in her basement and then moved to another building, and now, she’s into this phenomenal facility and she is doing a great job. She is a wonderful person. I love it.

“Preston County is an amazing place to live. It’s a tight-knit community. A lot of kids are growing up here, going to school here. So we do a lot of apparel for sports and for the schools,” said owner Beth Stone. “The businesses in this area are absolutely amazing. They’re loyal customers and it seems like everybody sticks together, makes the referrals for each other so it’s just a great place to have a business.”

A look inside the new store (WBOY image)

Affordable Signs Unlimted offers a number of products increasing signs, car decals, banners, magnets, custom shirts and even business cards. You can browse the website here.

The store is located at 233 N Robert Stone Way in Reedsville and you can contact them at (304) 864-2811. The store is open Monday through Friday from 9 to 5 and on Saturdays and during the evenings by appointment.