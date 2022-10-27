KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Attorney General continues his road trip visiting Preston County Wednesday.

Patrick Morrisey spoke to a crowd of more than 600 students at Preston High School about what the state attorney general does, the dangers of the opioid epidemic and what his office is doing about it. He also delivered a motivation speech on how to become a better student and succeed later on in life.

Morrisey said it’s critical that he informs, and warns the students about the dangers of Vaping. “What you worry about is someone going down to a street corner, or somebody orders online and a lot of times people are going online and that’s how they’re accumulating the fentanyl or the other drugs. So, be very very guarded if you don’t know the source and you can’t prove it’s legitimate. It’s sad to say you have to do that in this day and age but it’s important because people are dying by the bucketload when they’re not paying attention.”

Morrisey finished his Preston County visit meeting with a neighborhood watch program in Tunnelton and a round table discussion with business leaders and the county’s politicians in Kingwood.