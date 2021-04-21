Albright receives $797k in funding to improve its wastewater treatment plant

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (IJDC) announced funding for sewer line improvements and service extensions in towns and public service districts around the state at its most recent meeting on April 7.

Behind the Albright water treatment facility

One of the towns that will receive funding is Albright. According to a press release, the council approved a $797,500 grant to upgrade and improve its wastewater treatment plant and sanitary water collection system, which serves 94 customers. The project is estimated to cost $2.195 million. Sheena Hunt, executive director of Region 6 Planning and Development Council said she worked with the town to create their grant application and she thinks this funding will be critical.

“It’s going to upgrade the sanitary sewer system and the wastewater treatment plant for the town,” Hunt said. “And it’s going to provide a cleaner environment for the community and its residents.”

In fact, she said, there is a great demand for these improvements that have been a long time coming.

“There have been a number of years that they have been working on this project to try to get it to the point that they could get the binding commitment for the funding,” Hunt said. “We worked closely with the town along with the engineer to get this processed through the system and fortunately, we just were able to get this commitment to construction for the project just this month. We got the binding agreement from the state.”

What this means is the money has already been committed. Now, Albright has to take bids from contractors before the construction can begin.

Albright welcome sign, next to water treatment plant

No specific timeline has been set on when the project will begin. However, when it does, the town will, periodically, go to the state government to submit requests for payments to utilize the funds.

All in all, Hunt said this project will be beneficial for the Town of Albright and reiterated the positive impact of the project.

“It’s impactful in that the town is going to get a better system,” she said. “It’s going to be a more cost-efficient system. There is a need for the project just because there are a lot of areas in the town that have old and aging infrastructure that’s causing a lot of problems within the town right now. And this is going to help them overcome those 3:02 issues as well as being a reasonable cost based on the grant funding that the town was eligible for.”