Alpine Lake Resort celebrating 50 years with Music Fest

Preston

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Photo: The Hillbilly Gypsies

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Alpine Lake Resort will host its annual Music Fest on Aug. 21, 2021. This year’s event will be a special one for the resort as it will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The Music Fest will take place near the shores of the resort’s 150-acre lake and its 18-hole golf course. The event will feature five bands, food, refreshments and activities for those who attend.

Overall, the five bands will perform a variety of genres – country, bluegrass, and rock and roll. Performers taking the stage include:

  • Ronnie Burroughs
  • Paul Burger
  • The Hillbilly Gypsies
  • Travis Minnick Band
  • Train Wreck

The festival is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 21. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event.

For more information regarding the event and to purchase tickets, click here. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the lodge at (304) 789-2481 or through the following local establishments; Hair N’ Phernalia in Oakland, Brodak’s Liquors in Oakland, Hair 4 You in Kingwood, and Mountaineer Mart in Terra Alta.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories