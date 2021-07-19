Alpine Lake Resort celebrating 50 years with Music Fest

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Alpine Lake Resort will host its annual Music Fest on Aug. 21, 2021. This year’s event will be a special one for the resort as it will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The Music Fest will take place near the shores of the resort’s 150-acre lake and its 18-hole golf course. The event will feature five bands, food, refreshments and activities for those who attend.

Overall, the five bands will perform a variety of genres – country, bluegrass, and rock and roll. Performers taking the stage include:

Ronnie Burroughs

Paul Burger

The Hillbilly Gypsies

Travis Minnick Band

Train Wreck

The festival is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 21. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event.

For more information regarding the event and to purchase tickets, click here. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the lodge at (304) 789-2481 or through the following local establishments; Hair N’ Phernalia in Oakland, Brodak’s Liquors in Oakland, Hair 4 You in Kingwood, and Mountaineer Mart in Terra Alta.