AMA National Championship held in Preston county

NEWBURG, W.Va. – Like many other sports, the sport of motorcycling, and ATV racing was able to complete its whole season over the weekend. Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing hosted its 13th, and final race of the 2020 series in Newburg all day Sunday.

The races consisted of riders from youth amateurs all the way to professional men and women riders in the sport of motor vehicle racing.

“It’s a bit surreal, to be able to get in all 13 rounds. Were outside, we’re in the great outdoors, and we put together a plan back in March. I would say from March 7th until right about now, there was always that chance that we wouldn’t get them in,” said Event Director Tim Cotter. “We worked hard with our venues, we communicated with our municipalities we go to. Tomorrow we go back to work and we figure out what we have to do next, and how next year will look, because I think we are still in a COVID-19 situation through next year.”

Despite the COVID-19 challenges, event organizers and professional racers were excited they could complete a whole series of races.



“It’s just a strange, strange, deal the whole thing. So, we got three races in earlier, then we went on an eight week break and then the GNCC crew put everything together for us,” said Professional Rider Josh Strang. “To get the whole series in is really good for the series, for everyone who comes out racing, and for everyone who supports the support and puts money into.”

Cotter said the biggest thing that made them successful was holding races in states across the country. GNCC will be back to work next week on the 2021 racing schedule.

For the Buckwheat 100 recap you can visit their website.