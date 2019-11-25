Annual Girls Day Out Bash takes place in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Dozens of women attended the Preston County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Girls’ Day Out Bash on Sunday.

Women young, old and everywhere in the middle gathered in the Craig Civic Center in Kingwood to share laughs, food and for the chance of winning prizes in the raffles. Attendees had the chance to win purses, jewelry, gift baskets and more.

There were contests and even a cash cube.

Woman in cash cube hoping to win something

Proceeds from the event go to the Chamber of Commerce who uses it to help fund scholarships for students among other things. Kim Abbey who said she was attending with a group of seven other women also said she was having a blast.

“I haven’t won anything yet, but that’s okay, that’s all good it’s a good donation, a good cause,” Abbey said.

She said the event was an awesome time and a chance to bring the community together. Stephanie Larew, who Abbey was with, also said the event was fun.

Women participate in a peach ring challenge

“It’s bigger than expected a lot more people have showed up than I thought would be here today,” Larew said.

It was bigger Abbey said because the venue had changed to the Civic Center from a smaller location.