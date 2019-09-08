Annual golf fundraiser held to support hospice care organization

The 31st annual D.R. Davis golf classic raised funds for people with advanced illnesses and helps them afford hospice care. It is sponsored by nonprofit organization West Virginia Caring, based in Arthurdale.

“I’m very excited about the tournament this year. We have about 16 teams this morning and then several this afternoon and it’s a great day to be playing golf,” said WV Caring executive director Sonia Bailey Gibson.

Individuals and teams were invited to participate. Groups from several local organizations came out to have fun for a good cause.

“This is a wonderful event. Actually one of my first times in a long time out here getting a chance to golf, so being around with some of these other guys here, it’s really fun. Like I said, it’s relaxing for me,” said Marcus Law, head football coach at Trinity Christian School.

WV Caring says they love seeing golfers come together to help out their organization while spending quality time together.

“It shows our support for our communities. West Virginia caring is serving 12 counties throughout West Virginia, and we appreciate the support because they’re not just coming from Preston county, but they’re coming from other areas and it shows that they really care about the work that we’re doing,” said Bailey Gibson.

Registration was 280 dollars per team and included 18 holes, a golf cart, lunch, and prizes.