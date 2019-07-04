Annual Jewel of the Allegheny Quilt Show held at Terra Alta Community Park

TERRA ALTA W.Va. – The annual Jewel of the Allegheny Quilt Show was held Thursday at the Terra Alta Community Park.

Demonstrations of quilt making techniques were given throughout the day. The quilts consist of three main categories, which are hand quilting, domestic quilting, and long arm quilting.

A total of 24 awards were given out and 71 were entered into the show.

This is the eighth year for the show, which was started in memory of five hand quilters from the area; Cora Lewis, Kathleen Sisler, Louise Bolyard, Dolly Lewis, and Marjorie Lewis.

“These were hand quilters who lived in the community of Saltlick. So this quilt show was started in their memory and it has blossomed and bloomed for each year we have additional quilts. And this year the quilt show is absolutely beautiful,” said Nancy Hoffman, chairperson for the show.

Proceeds from the show are for the upkeep of the 1930s building located in the park.