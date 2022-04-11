KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Chamber of Commerce and Friends of the Cheat have announced April as Clean-Up Preston month.

The month encourages residents to clean up their local roadsides and individual homes and properties.

Officials from the Chamber of Commerce said that with tourism season around the corner, it’s a good reminder to keep the community clean.

“It feels good to drive around the area, around the county, and see folks out trying to improve what we have here, because we do live in a pretty awesome county, and our residents are great. So we want to represent that with having a clean area, a clean, healthy community,” said Kristy Ash, Executive Director of the Preston County Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce is also giving away four gift cards to north central West Virginia restaurants. To be eligible to win, you have to post a “before” and “after” photo of your yard on Facebook and Instagram using #CleanUpPreston and tagging the Chamber of Commerce (@prestonchamber) and Friends of the Cheat (@friendsofthecheat).