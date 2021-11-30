Armed and barricaded person surrenders in Rowlesburg

ROWLESBURG.W.Va. – An armed and barricaded person surrendered after negotiation, the Preston County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release.

On Monday, Nov. 29, the Preston County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to an armed and barricaded person in Rowlesburg. Sheriff’s Office crisis negotiators made contact with the individual and were eventually able to persuade the subject to surrender without further incident.

Due to the specific nature of the situation, at this time no further information will be released.

The Preston County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Virginia State Police, KAMP Ambulance, the Rowlesburg Volunteer Fire Department, and Preston County E911.

The Sheriff’s Office also said in the press release that they are grateful to the Rowlesburg community for their cooperation when requested to evacuate or shelter in place.