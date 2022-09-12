PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – County routes 92/44 and 92/28, both known as Q Road in Arthurdale will experience extended delays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Sept. 16 according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) for paving work.

WVDOH stated flaggers will be on the site to manage traffic flow during work hours and advised drivers to allow additional time for their commute.

Additionally, County Route 92/39, known as M Road in Arthurdale, will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving work. This is a total closure where no traffic including emergency services and school buses will not be permitted through.

For Q Road paving and the M Road closure, the WVDOH said alternative routes drivers can take are County Routes 92/38 (S Road), 92/30 (A Road) and 92/36 (U Road).

Motorists should plan accordingly. Inclement weather or unexpected circumstances could change the project schedule, according to WVDOH.