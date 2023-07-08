ARTHURDALE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Arthurdale community gathered to celebrate the town’s rich history during the Arthurdale New Deal Festival on Saturday.

The old fashioned, family friendly festival featured many unique attractions, such as heritage demonstrations, hayrides with an original co-op tractor, an artisan craft market and more.

The New Deal Festival celebrates Arthurdale being the nation’s first New Deal Homestead Community. Arthurdale was founded in 1933, and the community provided education, jobs and modern housing for underprivileged families, which included many unemployed coal miners in West Virginia.

Darlene Bolyard, executive director of the Arthurdale New Deal Festival, said, “For a lot of people, this is a homecoming festival. People who grew up here, we still have some original homesteader descendants who come, and it’s a traditional West Virginia family fun festival. It’s affordable, and there is absolutely something for everybody.”

Bolyard encouraged people to come on out to Arthurdale next year to see what the New Deal Festival is all about.

For more information on the festival, you can visit the New Deal Festival’s website at newdealfestival.org.