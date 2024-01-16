ARTHURDALE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Arthurdale Heritage has been awarded a $25,000 grant by the National Endowment for the Humanities’ (NEH) Public Impact Projects at Smaller Organizations Program.

This grant is just one of 206 new grants from the NEH which are given to humanities projects across the country and total $33.8 million. According to the NEH the Arthurdale grant “will help the museum modernize and update its exhibitions on the history of Arthurdale, the nation’s first New Deal Community.”

Curator & Director of Education Arthurdale Heritage Elizabeth Satterfield said that prior to the grant, plans were already in the making of how to modernize the heritage center, but now the grant will help take those plans even further.

“So we’re going to be working with a consultant to reimagine our main museum space which is in the original administration building which is a large stone building on a road in Arthurdale. And that’s where we have kind of our larger exhibits and our main exhibits for our tour,” Satterfield said.

Satterfield said that this grant is more of a “planning” grant that allows them to assess the original administration building and set a plan, which Satterfield hopes would be done by early 2025. The heritage center then hopes to get funding through other grants to apply the plans which visitors will be able to see around late 2025 and 2026.

This grant is just for the one building, but Satterfield is hoping that over time they can tackle all different areas of the museum and heritage center, including adding more self-guided access to visitors.