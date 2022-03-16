ARTHURDALE, W.Va. – The Arthurdale Heritage Center is applying for funding to restore structures lost in a fire back in the 1970s. Since it was founded in 1985, the Arthurdale Heritage Center has restored eight historic structures.

The new structures would be built in the next three to five years where the remains of what used to be a furniture factory now sit.

The above blueprints are the plans to rebuild the “U” shaped building with a cooperative store, a tea room, and a two-story weaving room, as it was before the fire.

Public outdoor event space will be created where there once was a historical woodworking factory. The Arthurdale Heritage Center is actively applying for both state and federal funding for this project.

“So, this is a great way for us to give back to the community and provide space for them to have businesses as well as to have new learning opportunities. We’re really one of the few arts and cultural organizations in Preston County, and Preston County is growing especially this district of the county, and we really need this space to be able to provide resources and programs for the community members,” said Elizabeth Satterfield, Curator and Director of Education, Arthurdale Heritage Center.

To accommodate the expansion plans, the Arthurdale Heritage Center must first update its septic system from 1934.

The Arthurdale Heritage Center has some events in April:

Easter Bunny Visit- On April 3 donations are requested for pictures with the Easter Bunny and baby goats.

Craft Show- On April 23 local crafters will show their products from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Live music and square dancing will follow from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mother’s Day Tea- On April 30 at 1 p.m., cost for adults is $15, and costs for children 10 and under is $10.

On the second Saturday in July, the New Deal Festival will host live music, good food, antique car show, craft markets, artisan demonstrations, wagon rides, kid’s activities and New Deal Homestead tours. Information can be found on the New Deal Festival website, or by calling (304) 864-3959.