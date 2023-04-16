ARTHURDALE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just when you thought yoga couldn’t get any more fun, Arthurdale Heritage added baby goats to it during a Saturday session.

Baby goat yoga is an event Arthurdale Heritage holds to raise money for the preservation of the Arthurdale Community. The event contains an instructor to guide the class and baby goats to run through it. The goats featured in Saturday’s session were only five weeks old, making them super excitable around humans.

Some of the baby goats in attendance at Arthurdale Heritage’s baby goat yoga

12 News spoke with David Huxtable, an Arthurdale Heritage volunteer who helps tend the goats, on how this event benefits everyone.

Huxtable said, “a lot of people come up from Morgantown and Clarksburg and places like that and they just like the interaction of coming out here in the country, and it’s not that far away and playing with the goats. And, the goats seem to quite enjoy it as well. I mean the goats are quite happy cause you can see when people have them in their laps, they’ll sit there cuddling. The goats won’t get up and move, so it’s like win two ways, both people seem to enjoy it.”

Arthurdale Heritage is hosting plenty more baby goat yoga sessions this summer and some sessions without them, if preferred. To learn more about upcoming events, click here.