Arthurdale Heritage to celebrate annual New Deal Festival

ARTHURDALE W.Va. – The annual Arthurdale Heritage New Deal Festival is coming up on Saturday, July 13.

This is the 85th anniversary of the founding of Arthurdale. Four live bands will be performing and there will also be an antique car, truck, and tractor show.

Artisan demonstrations, a craft market, and children’s activities will also be a part of the day. Festival gates will open at 10 am and the event goes until 4.

“The New Deal Festival is going to be bigger and better than ever. It celebrates basically the founding of Arthurdale and the New Deal. It’s lots of fun and great food too,” said Darlene Bolyard, Executive Director of Arthurdale.

Discounted tickets are available for the event now through July 11th. Find out more information about the festival here.