ARTHURDALE, W.Va. – The Arthurdale Heritage Museum held its third annual Father’s Day Spaghetti Dinner between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on June 19.

These dinners were drive-thru and pick up only. Once drivers pulled up in front of the museum, volunteers found their names and how many dinners they wanted on a clipboard. They then marked the names off, had the customers pay and were then given the meals.

The dinner prices were $10 for adults and $5 for kids. This meal included spaghetti and two meatballs, salad and dessert, with kids’ spaghetti meals being smaller portions.

Sharon Belmaggio, one of the organizers, made her “Belmaggio Secret Sauce,” while one of their volunteers helped make the homemade meatballs. They also made homemade spaghetti, but could not do it for all the people who ordered.

Sharon and Tom Belmaggio teamed up with Darlene Bolyard to come up with the idea for the spaghetti dinner as a fundraiser for Arthurdale Heritage, Inc. COVID-19 hit around the time they planned to originally do the dinner, so they had to freeze all of sauce and meatballs they had already made. They then decided to start off the drive-thru Spaghetti dinner on Father’s Day, three years ago, to commemorate fathers.

“Well, we wanted to honor the fathers, and we thought this was the best way to do it. So, that’s the reason why we picked father’s day, and we just enjoy it, and we get to meet a lot of the people that, you know, comes by and picks up the dinners,” Tom Belmaggio said.

During their first year of having the dinner, they had a total of 180 customers. Last year’s customers raised that number to 220, and they raised $680. This year, they had a total of 155 customers and raised $455.

Tom Belmaggio’s grandmother and grandfather were part of the 150 original people to live in the town of Arthurdale, W.Va. They said they are trying to keep everything going in Eleanor Roosevelt’s memory for starting Arthurdale’s “New Deal Community.”

After COVID-19 eases up a bit more, the organizers want to start trying to have the dinners inside of the museum building. Until then, they plan to continue having their annual Father’s Day Spaghetti Dinner.