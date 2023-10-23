KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — There is a new addition to Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo in Preston County.

The zoo announced Monday morning that one of its giraffes, Zena, had her first calf on Friday evening. Baby girl Zara is healthy and doing well, according to a post on Hovatter’s official Facebook page.

Courtesy: Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo Courtesy: Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo

Visitors who want to see baby Zara in person might have to wait until next season because the zoo doesn’t let the giraffes out when the weather is cold.

Hovatter’s is one of the only zoos in West Virginia and has dozens of different animals, according to its website, including lions, tigers, camels and several types of monkeys.

Tickets for the zoo range from $11.99-13.99 depending on age and are available from mid-April until the weather gets too cold for the animals. During October and November, daily openings are based on weather conditions. For the most up-to-date information, visit the Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo Facebook page.