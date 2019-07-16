Blood Drive held in Rowlesburg to support young girl

ROWLESBURG W.Va. – The American Red Cross hosted a blood drive in support of a young Rowlesburg resident.

Raylynn Bulfords

11-year-old Raylynn Bulfords was diagnosed with a malignant bone tumor when she was just 5 years old. Since then, she has relapsed twice and received fourteen blood transfusions.

The Rowlesburg community came together on Tuesday to show support for Raylynn.

“This is just wonderful. It’s fantastic. It’s showing her how much the whole community, the whole county, appreciates and they’re all behind her giving her the support and she’s hanging in there. Very positive attitude and this all helps,” said Devra Deems, a volunteer.

The blood drive was held from 1 to 7 pm at the Rowlesburg Fire Department.