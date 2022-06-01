ROWLESBURG, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for information about a man who was found dead in the Cheat River several weeks ago.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the deceased was Thomas Harris. He was recovered from the Cheat River near the George Washington Highway Bridge in Rowlesburg on May 20.

Law enforcement are now looking for information from the public in the investigation of Harris’ death. According to the release, he was a 44-year-old black man, that stood 6’2” tall and weighed 210lbs. He also had multiple tattoos.

Thomas Harris

The make, model and color of Harris’ car (Courtesy: Preston County Sheriff’s Department)

The release also stated that Harris had previously been a resident of Oakland, Maryland, and was known to drive a 2007 bronze Dodge Caliber, Maryland registration 8EZ1422.

Anyone with any information regarding Mr. Harris, or his vehicle, is asked to contact Preston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Travis Tichnell at 304-329-1611 or Garrett County Sheriff’s Office Captain Robbie Zimmerman at 301-334-1911.