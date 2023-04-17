KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Eleven women and two men will be competing to become royalty in the Preston County Buckwheat Festival Royalty Pageant at the Craig Civic Center in Kingwood on April 22. The event will begin at 6 p.m., but the doors will open at 5 p.m.

According to a Preston County Buckwheat Festival release, tickets can be purchased at Kingwood Pharmacy, at the Civic Center on the night of the Pageant and online for $10.

The women will compete for the title of Queen Ceres while the men will compete to become King Buckwheat for the 81st Annual Buckwheat Festival. There will also be a musical performance by Branson Tasker and Colton Bolyard, according to a Preston County Buckwheat Festival Facebook post.

The festival, which will have the theme “Born Among the West Virginia Hills,” will be held from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1, the release said.

More information about the Preston County Buckwheat Festival can be found on its Facebook, Instagram and Buckwheatfest.com.