Coopers Rock Foundation host inaugural Food Truck Sundays event

Hundreds of locals and guests traveling from afar paid a visit to Coopers Rock State Forest for the inaugural Food Truck Sundays event.

Food trucks from around the state filled the overlook parking lot to give hungry customers a delicious variety of meals, representing different parts of the world. Coopers Rock Foundation board member, Adam Polinski said he is excited for the first year’s turnout so far, but even more thrilled that food truck proceeds go right back into the continual beautification of the park.

“What are foundation does with the permit proceeds that the food truck operators pay to us, we are taking that money and putting a hundred percent of it into improving the newly open Rhododendron Campground,” said Polinski.

The final Food Truck Sundays of the year will be August 25, September 22 and October 27.

Every 4th Sunday of the month there will be food trucks at Coopers Rock State Forest, 12:00 – 5:00 pm. They will be located in the large, gravel overflow parking lot just before the Overlook.

For more information on Coopers Rock or the food truck event…you can head to https://coopersrock.org/events/