REEDSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — 70 horses are expected to compete over the weekend in the Three Rivers Equestrian Association’s (TREA) upcoming TREA Almost Heaven Dressage 1 and 2 competitions at the WVU J.W. Ruby Research Farm in Reedsville.

The free and open competition, which begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday, involves a horse and rider moving together in a similar way to figure skating, which then gets scored on a scale of zero to 10.

The competition will be held at a variety of levels from Intro level to Intermediate II. Riders of all kinds compete, with categories dividing people based on experience and age.

“One rider at our competition is 80 years old!” a TREA press release said.

To learn more about dressage, visit the TREA website.