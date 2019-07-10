Deputies continue to search for answers on death of Philip ‘Buckie’ Barlow

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for answers regarding the death of Philip ‘Buckie’ Barlow.

Philip “Buckie” Barlow

On May 29, Barlow was reported missing in Preston County by the Preston County Sheriff’s Office. His car was left burnt and abandoned on the side of Shower Bath Road. After the community and the Tunnelton Fire Department searched for ten days, Barlow’s body was found Saturday, June 8 in Fortney’s Mill, just outside of Newburg.

Deputies said the investigation is continuing and they hope to find closure for the family.

“We want to follow all of the information up and we want to get to the truth for the family and to put a conclusion to this investigation,” said Chief Deputy Paul Prit of the Preston County Sheriff’s Department.

Since May 29, when Barlow’s abandoned vehicle was reported, two officers have been working full-time on the case and several other agencies have been assisting in the process.

“I would like to hope that more information than what we’ve received initially will be out there potentially. We’ve asked that anyone with video systems or security cameras, anything, anybody that may have been driving, anybody that may have witnessed something, seen something, heard something, to please contact us,” said Deputy Prit.

The Preston County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (304) 329-1611.