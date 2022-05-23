ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — Dive teams recovered a body from the Cheat River in Preston County on Friday.

According to the Preston County 911 Communications Center, officials received a call at 2:37 p.m. on May 20 of a body being found in the Cheat River on W.Va. Rt. 50 in Rowlesburg where the bridge crosses over the river before Cheat Mountain.

When crews arrived on scene, the Preston County Swift Water Rescue and Dive Team was called in help remove a body from the Cheat River, comm center officials said. The retrieved remains were pronounced dead on the scene.

Responding to the scene were the Preston County Sheriff’s Department, W.Va. DNR and the Rowlesburg and Kingwood volunteer fire departments, according to the comm center.

Identifying information and a cause of death for the remains have yet to be released.