Employee at West Preston School tests positive for COVID-19

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – Preston County Schools has confirmed that an employee at West Preston School has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, a letter was sent home with West Preston students, and subsequently posted on the Preston County Schools Facebook page, that confirmed the COVID-19 case within the school. The letter was issued by Preston County Schools Assistant Superintendents Bradley Martin and Angelica Varner.

The letter stated that Preston County Schools is working in conjunction with the Monongalia County and the Preston County health departments to complete mandatory contact tracing for any potentially impacted students or staff members considered to be a “close contact” of the reported positive case.

The letter stated that a close contact is identified as a person having unprotected direct contact with infectious secretions of a COVID-19 case; a person having face-to-face contact with a COVID-19 case within six feet and for longer than 15 minutes; a person who was in a closed environment, such as a meeting room, classroom, activity room, etc., with a COVID-19 case for 15 or more minutes at a distance of less than six feet; or a person having had direct physical contact with a COVID-19 case (i.e. shaking hands).

The letter said that any student or staff member considered to be a close contact within the school setting as determined by the Preston County Health Department will be directly contacted by representatives of the health department.

The letter stated that in accordance with information from the West Virginia DHHR in regard to COVID-19 outbreaks in schools, representatives of Preston County Schools will be disinfecting areas within the school as a precautionary measure and restricting student and staff use of these areas until this cleaning process is completed.