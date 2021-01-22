FCI Hazelton inmate dies from COVID-19

HAZELTON, W.Va. – An inmate at FCI Hazelton, in Preston County, has died from COVID-19, prison officials announced Friday.

On January 13, 2021, inmate George Adams, 68, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Hazelton and was placed in medical isolation.

On January 18, 2021, Adams was evaluated by prison medical staff and taken to a local hospital for altered mental status and hypoxia, officials said.

On January 22, 2021, Adams was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Adams had long-term pre-existing medical conditions, officials said.

Adams was given a life sentence in District of Columbia Superior Court for Felony Murder While Armed, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm during a Crime of Violence, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Robbery.

He had been in custody at FCI Hazelton since May 4, 2017.

FCI Hazelton is a medium security facility that currently houses 1,261 male offenders.

There are currently 18 inmates and 21 staff, at the facility, who have COVID-19, while 13 inmates and 44 staff at the neighboring high security facility, USP Hazelton, are infected, according to the Bureau of Prisons COVID-19 website.

