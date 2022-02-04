Flag order issued to honor fallen WV Marine

Pfc. Zach Riffle (Photo courtesy of MCCS Recruit Photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina; from the DVIDS.)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has ordered that flags br flown at half staff on Sunday, Feb. 6, to honor fallen Preston County Marine Zach Riffle.

Gov. Justice made the announcement on Friday, and it will apply to all state and U.S. flags in the state Capitol Complex and on all state-owned properties in Preston County. The flag order is to honor Pcf. Zach Riffle’s distinguished life and service, according to a release from the Governor’s office.

Pfc. Zachary Riffle was killed in a tactical vehicle accident in North Carolina in January. He was 18 years old. A week later, Preston County honored his life and service to his country by welcoming his body as it was escorted home to Kingwood. Since then, his family has been vocal about the poor treatment of them and their fallen solder by American Airlines.

