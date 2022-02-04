Flag order issued to honor fallen WV Marine

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - February is American Heart Month, and the American Heart Association has asked people to wear red on Friday, Feb. 4 to show support for the Go Red for Women campaign.

The nationwide campaign aims to raise awareness for heart disease, which is the number one cause of death for women and men in the U.S. The campaign's theme for 2022 is Reclaim Your Rhythm, which aims to help people make healthy decisions and raise awareness for the disease.