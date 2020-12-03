Friends of the Cheat introduces Preston Trail Towns Partner Program

Sign indicating a new trail is under construction

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Friends of the Cheat (FOC) has announced its new 2021 Preston Trail Towns Partner Program.

Preston Trail Towns (PTT) is an innovative community economic development program funded by Friends of the Cheat’s initial $3.2 million RECREATE AML Pilot grant in 2018. As the RECREATE Project reaches new milestones, FOC and other community organizations add nearly 19 miles of new hiking and mountain biking trails to Preston Co. in the next year. Kelley Burd-Huss, a community development coordinator for Trail Towns, said PTT is looking for Project Partners to help with this initiative.

We like to call our Project Partners project’s the next smallest project, and so the idea is we take something that is a lot of money but really a relatively small amount of money in the world of real estate development. So something like $3,000, and we find projects and ideas that can turn that $3,000 into something spectacular for the community to enjoy and for folks beyond to come to visit and see. We know how to stretch our dollars here, and that type of personality and the things that we do with that really are what makes this program and this project special. Kelley Burd-Huss – Community Development Coordinator

Project Partners can be communities, small businesses, and entrepreneurs, and FOC will help them capitalize on the recreational and tourism opportunities the new trails will bring. That is where that $3,000 comes in.

According to a FOC press release, some great examples of costs that can be covered by the Partner Program include:

Paying web designers or graphic designers for branding and marketing upgrades for your business or organization.

Paying for a bike or boat trailers for a shuttle service.

Designing, building, and installation of signage, benches, and park/trail amenities.

Funds to develop and engineer podcasts or Social Media on local history, wildlife, flora, etc., on the Trails.

Funds for a bike loan program, based in the schools or the Community.

Funds to hire artists to create murals or public art on Trails or in Town.



Site of future 19-mile trail near the Cheat River

Burd-Huss said PTT has already partnered with Kingwood, Tunnelton, Albright, and Rowlesburg, and it’s hoping to find new partners to work with, especially in a post-COVID-19 world.

Based on the data after the pandemic began, people are spending more time outdoors and rediscovering all of its wonders.

“People in Preston Co. and Mon County and beyond are finding places in their backyard that are truly special, and this has the ability once we get more trails and a deeper network here in Preston Co.,” Burd-Huss said. “It has the ability to attract people from Morgantown who love the Deckers Creek Trail, or from the Clarksburg area who really enjoy the North Bend Rail Trail and get them up here to maybe enjoy some time or maybe even some lunch. Grab something quick, get some gas, and really spend time here in a way that makes it a great place to be.”

The deadline for Project Partners applications is Jan. 15, 2021. Burd-Huss said anyone interested in applying or has any questions or concerns could call her at 304-276-9956. An online application is available through the FOC website.

Future site of 19-mile rail trail

The community development coordinator said she is more than happy to help because creating more outdoor spaces for West Virginians is important to her, and one of the primary reasons she moved back home to the state.

“One of the things that has been most important to me and one of the reasons that I came back here after 10 years away is because I think if West Virginians are true to themselves and are able to share their personalities and themselves with the world, we can build prosperity for all of us and that’s something that’s really dear to my heart,” Burd-Huss said.