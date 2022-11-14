KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Chamber of Commerce (PCCC) has announced that they will be holding a Girls Day Out Bash on Nov. 20 at the Craig Civic Center starting at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25.00 and include a chance to win Coach, Michael Kors and Kate Spade Handbags and Silpada jewelry. Winning ticket holders will not have to be present.

According to the announcement, attendees can expect a catered dinner of “Minestrone Soup, Caesar Salad, Pasta Salad, Lasagna, Spaghetti Bolognese, Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread and a variety of desserts.” There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 drawings and pull tabs available.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.prestonchamber.com, through the PCCC online calendar or through a Board of Directors member. To learn more, you can call the Chamber office at 304-329-0576 or email info@prestonchamber.com.