BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — At the Good Neighbor Days celebration on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, the Bruceton Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating its 75th Anniversary as a fire department.

Good Neighbor Days festivities start Friday evening and run until Saturday night. The event is hosted by the volunteer fire department and is its second largest fundraiser of the year.

Fireworks for the Good Neighbor Days celebration (WBOY image)

Bruceton Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department Vice President Melissa Kent called this “a great homecoming event” and said that there’s a fun time waiting for everyone who comes.

“There’s something for everybody, there’s something for the little guys, there’s something for the middle-aged, there’s something for the older folks too, and it’s a good time,” Kent said. “Come have some good food and visit your neighbors.”

A committee also chooses one member in the community that does outstanding work in the area as the “Good Neighbor.” This year, Tammy Laney from the North Preston Food Pantry was chosen.

There are raffles, games, fireworks, vendors, food and more at the event. To see if there’s something for you, check out the full schedule of events below:

Friday, July 15

5 p.m. – Kitchen opens

6 p.m. – Parade lineup begins at Spear Funeral Home

7 p.m. – Good Neighbor Day Mile Run starts and the parade begins

After the parade – Music by Karen and The Boys in Bingo Hall, games, raffles and vendors

Saturday, July 16