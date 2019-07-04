High Ground Brewing Company holds 4th of July celebration

TERRA ALTA W.Va. – A new brewery in Preston County held its first 4th of July celebration Thursday.

High Ground Brewing Company was open extended hours in celebration of Independence Day. Tom Bachelor and Fiddle Mike played live music throughout the evening.

This was a kid-friendly atmosphere with activities like face painting. Proceeds are going to the Preston County Animal Shelter.

“This is an opportunity for the community to get together and enjoy good food from a local vendor, Sophie’s Serendipity. They’re getting ready to open up at a restaurant just up the road from us. So, they’re bringing food down to showcase them, and just helping them out, and they help us out. It’s a great thing. We’re just really happy to be here and be able to do this,” said Dallas Wolfe, owner of High Ground Brewing.

Find a list of 4th of July activities in the area here.