REEDSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over the weekend the Three Rivers Equestrian Association (TREA) held its dressage competition at the WVU JW Ruby Research Farm; dressage is a form of exhibition horse riding that tests the skill of the rider and the training of the horse in a variety of ways.

Lindsey Saad, Director of Recognized Competitions for TREA, told 12 News that the first of these competitions was held in 2019, and it was the first nationally recognized horse riding competition in the state of West Virginia where riders could qualify for regional or national events.

“We really didn’t have anything in the area. Everyone in this area was driving four to five hours for competitions,” Saad said. “We saw this beautiful facility and then realized it would be perfect to hold recognized competitions.”

This year is the fourth such competition and attracted 70 riders and over 80 horses.

Crystal Smith, a teaching professor in Animal Nutritional Sciences at WVU and the director of the Equine Studies program, said holding events like this one throughout the year has been a great way to engage community members. One of the community’s favorite events is the fall trick-or-treat event where the teaching horses are dressed up in costumes.