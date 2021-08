FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo job applicants looks at jobs available at Florida International University during a job fair in Miami. On Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, payroll processor ADP reports on how many jobs its survey estimates U.S. companies added in December. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Development Committee will be hosting a Job Fair on Sept. 9 at the KVFD Community Building.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be employers accepting resumes and applications for positions of all kinds. The event is free and open to the public.

Employers looking to hire can register at www.prestonchamber.com through the online calendar.