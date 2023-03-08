KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Meet Joules, the new stress relief companion cat at KAMP Ambulance in Preston County.

The crew adopted Joules from the Preston County Animal Shelter.

Netty Parker, a full-time EMT and Board Member at KAMP Ambulance, told 12 News in an email that Joules is just a few months old. Parker said that staff started visiting cats and kittens at the animal shelter, and began to feel a connection with her in particular.

Joules, the KAMP Ambulance stress relief kitten.

“She was more loving and accepting of us than all the others,” Timothy Shrout, Medic and Board Member at KAMP explained.

Since adopting the kitten, Parker said that there has been more chatter and laughter throughout the station as staff talk to her and play with her. Joules likes to hop up on employees’ laps when they do get a chance to sit down, and they keep her food and water filled and her litter box clean.

“Adopting Joules was a win-win, supporting our county animal shelter, as well as bringing such a sweet and fun fur baby to our station home,” Parker said.

As for the inspiration for her name, Parker said it comes from the unit of energy in Physics, which is a joule, and the fact that Station 15’s leader, Pam Thomas, has a heart for animals and works hard to keep the station filled with positive energy; that way even when the staff at KAMP Ambulance are going through their worst days, they can still help the community through its worst days.