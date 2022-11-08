KINGWOOD, W.Va. – This year’s “It’s Christmas in Kingwood” celebration will be joined by “something new and exciting.”

On Dec. 17, from 2-5 p.m., Kingwood will be the host of a new Christmas party for children up to 13-years-old at the Craig Civic Center. The annual Christmas Parade through downtown Kingwood will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree at the McGrew Property on East Main Street, where Santa will be handing out special gifts to kids.

According to Kingwood city clerk Rhonda Ridenour, the Christmas party will have, games, facepainting, snacks and more. There will also be time for kids to see Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, taking pictures and telling Santa about what they would like for Christmas.

“This year the City really wanted to try something new for the community and it just made sense for the something new to come at Christmas, a time of parties and celebration”, said Ridenour.

The City of Kingwood is partnering with the Blueprint Communities Kingwood group which is organizing the parade and tree lighting. Blueprint Communities Kingwood is excited to be working hand in hand with the city for this event. Kathy Mace, of Blueprint Christmas Parade Committee said, the goal is to have a parade packed full of music, pageantry, and more.

For those who wish to participate in the parade, the parade participation form is available to download at the GrowinKingwood Facebook page. The form can also be picked up at City Hall on Tunnelton Street in Kingwood, or a form can be mailed or emailed to you by contacting City Hall at (304)-329-1225 or rridenour@kingwoodwv.gov.

You can also contact Blueprint Communities Kingwood members about the form, such as: