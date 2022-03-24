KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Kingwood has received a grant for community development which will help jumpstart a playground project in the community.

On Thursday, T-Mobile announced that Kingwood has been selected as one of 25 small towns to receive Hometown Grants. According to the release, the grants are meant to help build upon what makes each of the winning small towns unique.

Kingwood’s $50,000 grant will go towards creating a nature-themed playground along the West Virginia Northern Rail-Trail to encourage outdoor play.

“On behalf of the Preston County Commission, I just want to say how excited we are to have such a wonderful park as a part of the trail system. The investment by T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant award is going to be the final step to bring this project to completion,” said Samantha Stone, Preston County Commission. “Preston County Parks and Recreation continues to strive to reach every goal they set, and we are so lucky to have a team of professionals invested in, not only making Preston County a better place to live, but also providing activities to help and engaging our residents and visitors alike to live a healthy lifestyle. Thank you, T-Mobile, for the infusion of hope for a better tomorrow.”

According to T-Mobile, Hometown Grants is a $25 million, five-year initiative to support the people and organizations who help small towns across America thrive and grow by providing funding to kickstart important new community development projects.