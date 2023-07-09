KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you have ever wondered about the process of how farm animals make it to the dinner table, local farmers of Preston County are more than happy to explain.

This year’s Preston County Farm Crawl took place throughout the weekend of July 8 and 9, with free farm tours and activities taking place from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.

Six local farms of Preston County alongside two breweries and a coffee shop all participated in the event, inviting the public to see how products are made and pushed through the industries. Produce like vegetables, meats, spirits, flowers and plant-based products were featured throughout the tours, with bluegrass music and food trucks accompanying the tourists on Saturday.

Tyler Rice providing visitors with a tour of Pike Mountain Farm.

12 News met with the owner and operator of Pike Mountain Farm, Tyler Rice, on Sunday after the rain had started to slow down the number of visitors.

“We just think it’s really important for folks to know where their food is coming from; this is a huge thing. To know and be part of that food system basically, because you’re going to eat three times a day. If we can produce a healthier meat for folks—a meat that’s more sustainably produced is what we’re trying to do here and we’re trying to leave the ground better than it was before we got here. If we could do all those things and make a great-tasting product that people are going to enjoy, then that’s a win-win. And if people come out here to see it in person, then it makes a big difference,” Rice said.

Just a day prior, Pike Mountain Farm had 185 tourists alone. Pike Mountain Farm features products like pasture raised chicken, pork, lamb, turkey, rabbit and beef.

A look at Pike Mountain Farm’s menu options.

Preston County holds its farm crawl annually, usually the weekend following the Fourth of July. For more information on the crawl and the farms that participated in this year’s event, visit the Preston County Farm Crawl’s website.