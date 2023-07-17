KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after allegedly firing a shot out of his bathroom window in Preston County because he though there was “someone was in his backyard.”

On July 16, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Morgan Street in Kingwood, according to a criminal complaint.

Matthew Sparenberg

Deputies said the caller, later identified as Matthew Sparenberg, 36, of Kingwood, told Preston E911 that before he called, he “shot off a round.” When they arrived, Sparenberg was still in the residence, deputies said.

When deputies made contact with Sparenberg, he stated that “someone was in his backyard” and that he “shot at the person out of his bathroom window”; deputies later located the firearm inside the house and secured it, according to the complaint.

Sparenberg has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

In West Virginia, it is legal to use lethal force against home invaders but only if the resident “reasonably believes deadly force is necessary,” according to West Virginia Code.