KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after deputies say he fired a weapon near two people during a dispute in Preston County.

Austin Feather

On June 29, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Brandonville Pike in Preston County in reference to a call of shots being fired, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that Austin Feather, 28, of Albright, “had been drinking” and then got into a dispute with a victim at the residence, deputies said.

During that dispute, Feather “then fired a shot from a firearm from the front porch of the residence” where two people were “in close proximity” of the fired shot, according to the complaint.

Feather has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.