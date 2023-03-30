KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is facing charges after troopers say they found children living in a home with “a large amount of trash and debris” in Preston County.

On Feb. 13, West Virginia State Police troopers were called to a residence on Deaker Road near Kingwood, according to a criminal complaint.

Kevin Burns

While on the scene, troopers observed “a large amount of trash and debris, including pop cans, animal feces, rusty industrial barrels, scattered pieces of lumber and brick/cinder blocks” in the yard and porch areas, of the residence belonging to Kevin Burns, 31, of Kingwood, troopers said.

Troopers then entered the residence and “observed the kitchen area to be cluttered with bags of trash as well as the counter tops and sink to be covered with dirty dishes,” according to the complaint.

Also during that time, troopers learned “the sink was not in proper order” before they continued into the living room and “noted a five gallon bucket that was full of some type of dark liquids and cigarette butts”; there were two juveniles in the living room, troopers said.

Troopers say they then “observed a bedroom with two mattresses directly on the floor as well as unknown debris covering them both,” and in another bedroom, a one-year-old child living in the house.

Burns was charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.